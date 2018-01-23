Fabian Bergman Honored as Atlantic 10 Performer of the Week for Fifth Time This Season

La Salle swimmerhas continued to prove himself as one of the top swimmers in the Atlantic 10 conference this season, gathering his fifth A-10 Performer of the Week nod. Bergman, a senior, has been named the best swimmer following every event by the Explorers this season. Bergman has also been named the GoExplorers.com Athlete of the Week.Most recently, Bergman won seven of eight events in two meets last week. In a win over Fordham, he won the 100 back (49.56 seconds) over three seconds ahead of second place and the 200 back (1:48.44) almost ten seconds in front. Bergman, a senior, was also part of the winning 400 free relay team (along with, and), finishing in 3:07.02. Earlier in the week, the Stockholm, Sweden, native had similar success in a win over Loyola (Md.). He placed first in the 100 back (49.73 seconds), 200 back (1:47.86), and 200 IM (1:51.89) as well as taking part in the first place finish for the 200 medley relay team.Catch Bergman in person this Friday as La Salle honors all of its seniors and hosts Arcadia at 6:00 PM at Kirk Pool.